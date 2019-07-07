Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20; suffered seizure, family says

Disney actor Cameron Boyce, 20, has died, according to a report.

The young performer, a native of Los Angeles, was known for his roles in the Disney franchise “Descendants” and the Disney Channel show “Jessie.”

Boyce died in his sleep “due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition,” his family told ABC News on Saturday.

LARGE CROWD EXPECTED AT BETH CHAPMAN’S MEMORIAL IN COLORADO

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a Boyce family spokesperson said. – READ MORE