Disney CEO Bob Iger Admits Exploring Presidential Run

Disney CEO Bob Iger admitted for the first time that he was exploring options for a presidential run in an interview published Thursday by Vogue.

“The thought I had was coming from the patriot in me, growing up at a time when we respected our politicians not only for what they stood for but because of what they accomplished,” Iger explained. “I am horrified at the state of politics in America today, and I will throw stones in multiple directions.

“Dialogue has given way to disdain,” he added. “I, maybe a bit naively, believed that there was a need for someone in high elected office to be more open-minded and willing to not only govern from the middle but to try to shame everyone else into going to the middle.”

Iger said at first when he talked to his wife about it she was completely against it and “put her foot down.” But she later gave him her blessing to at least explore his options for a possible run for the White House. – READ MORE

