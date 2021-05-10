Disney asks employees to complete ‘white privilege checklist,’ insists America was founded on ‘systemic racism,’ according to leaked documents

The Walt Disney Company is the latest mega-corporation to push critical race theory. The Disney empire, which has a reported net worth of $122 billion, is asking employees to complete a “white privilege checklist,” and insists America was founded on “systemic racism,” according to newly leaked documents.

The Walt Disney Company recently introduced a “diversity and inclusion” program titled “Reimagine Tomorrow,” which is described as an “anti-racism discussion guide” and an “allyship for race consciousness,” according to materials published by journalist Christopher F. Rufo. The corporate training module for the anti-racism guide asks: “What can I do about racism?”

Rufo says there are Disney training modules on “systemic racism,” “white privilege,” “white fragility,” “white saviors,” “microaggressions,” and “anti-racism.”

Disney says America has a “long history of systemic racism and transphobia.” The training manual tells employees to “recognize your colleagues are also processing the ways in which the pandemic is disproportionately affecting the Black community.” The guide instructs employees to “take ownership of educating about structural anti-Black racism” by seeking out “Black authors, journalists, and organizations.” However, employees should “not rely on Black colleagues to educate ,” because it is “emotionally taxing.”

The company that rose to fame from a cartoon mouse demands employees to “work through feelings of guilt, shame, and defensiveness to understand what is beneath them and what needs to be healed.” The guide commands non-black employees not to “question of debate Black colleagues’ lived experience.” – READ MORE

