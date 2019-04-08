Disgusting: Kim Foxx Defenders Smear Chicago Cops as ‘Blue Klux Klan,’ Racists

Question: How can the law enforcement apparatus in a major American city function properly when the police and the top prosecutor are at war with each other? Chicago’s incoming Mayor has her work cut out for her. By now, you already know the Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has been blasted by national and state-level organizations of district attorneys and prosecutors for her unethical and dishonest handling of the Jussie Smollett case — and that Chicago cops have demanded a federal investigation into her office’s conduct related to the matter. The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police has formally called on her to resign in a ‘no confidence’ vote:

Chicago’s police union has demanded the resignation of Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx after prosecutors dropped 16 felony counts against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. The city’s Fraternal Order of Police and the suburban police chiefs associations announced a “no confidence” vote against Foxx during a joint news conference Thursday afternoon. “We are grateful for the top police officials here with one united voice to demand the resignation of Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx,” said Kevin Graham, president of the Fraternal Order of Police. Graham said the vote was about more than the Smollett case, but noted that the high-profile incident undermined the public’s confidence in Chicago’s criminal justice system.

READ MORE