DISGUSTING: Brooklyn Official Brags About Trying To Silence NRA Members

A city council member in Brooklyn, New York, giddy with the fact that a group that supported the NRA didn’t publicly advertise a meeting in Brooklyn, celebrated his and other officials’ efforts to discourage the NRA from assembling in Brooklyn:

Looks like we've successfully chased the @NRA underground in #Brooklyn. Now they've gotta sneak around behind our backs and book catering halls under fake names just to have a meeting. Sounds about right. https://t.co/Rt6sOaok8N — Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) April 26, 2018

Brannan isn’t alone among Brooklyn officials who hate the NRA and want to keep them out of Brooklyn, according to the Brooklyn Reporter. The Reporter wrote that the Brooklyn Friends of the NRA had wanted to hold an event featuring a gun auction in Brooklyn, but two venues, Gargiulo’s in Coney Island and the Grand Prospect Hall in Park Slope, backed out after local residents and elected officials raised hell, so the group rescheduled their event at the Dyker Heights Knights of Columbus without publicizing the event.n- READ MORE

