DISGUSTING: Andrew Cuomo Pens Book About How He ‘Took Charge’ During COVID-19 Pandemic

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo saw his popularity skyrocket in the early weeks of the pandemic, despite devastating failures that made his response to the pandemic the worst of any governor.

New York has more coronavirus deaths than any other state—more than double that of the second-highest state, New Jersey. On a per-capita basis, New York comes in at #2.

New York is a classic example of a state that failed to flatten the curve, but Cuomo nevertheless has written a book about his response to the coronavirus pandemic and how great it was.

Here an excerpt of the book description from his publisher: When COVID-19 besieged the United States, New York State emerged as the global “ground zero” for a deadly contagion that threatened the lives and livelihoods of millions. Quickly, Governor Andrew Cuomo provided the leadership to address the threat, becoming the standard-bearer of the organized response the country desperately needed. With infection rates spiking and more people dying every day, the systems and functions necessary to combat the pandemic in New York—and America—did not exist. So Cuomo undertook the impossible. He unified people to rise to the challenge and was relentless in his pursuit of scientific facts and data. He quelled fear while implementing an extraordinary plan for flattening the curve of infection. He and his team worked day and night to protect the people of New York, despite roadblocks presented by a president incapable of leadership and addicted to transactional politics.

On Monday night, Cuomo gave a speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention, during which he called COVID-19, which originated in Wuhan, China, the “European virus” and claimed his response to the coronavirus “worked” and “it was beautiful.” – READ MORE

