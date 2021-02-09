Disgruntled NRA Donors Push to Oust LaPierre

Disgruntled NRA donors will petition a bankruptcy court to purge the group’s leadership.

David Dell’Aquila, who is leading a class-action suit over accusations of financial impropriety, told the Washington Free Beacon he will request a court-appointed trustee to temporarily oversee operations.

“We’re going to definitely do a motion for a trustee,” Dell’Aquila said. “I would not be surprised if the majority of the other creditors don’t join or do a similar thing.”

The NRA filed for bankruptcy in January in a bid to relocate from New York—which is trying to dissolve the group—to Texas. Officials say that the NRA is financially solvent and the court filings are meant to ease the move. The bankruptcy, however, is not without risks. The court could appoint a trustee with the power to displace the current board and leadership of the NRA, including longtime CEO Wayne LaPierre. The court-appointed official would enjoy broad power during bankruptcy proceedings. He would be required to act in the best interests of the group’s creditors and could pursue claims that NRA leaders misused millions of dollars of the group’s money on their own personal expenses.

"It's in everybody's best interest to get a trustee in there, certainly from the creditors' point of view, and, I would argue, even for the five million members because every dime that they waste in frivolous litigation is a dime less that could go to the core mission," Dell'Aquila said.

