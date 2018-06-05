Disgraced Parkland school cop Scot Peterson defends his actions: ‘How can they keep saying I did nothing?’

The Florida sheriff dubbed a “coward” by President Trump for not engaging Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is now making his first comments to the media since the massacre occurred, claiming he did everything he could as the attack unfolded.

The actions of Scot Peterson, a former resource officer, have been routinely criticized by the public and in the media since surveillance footage surfaced of him standing outside the school in Parkland on Valentine’s Day as Cruz killed 17 people inside.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Washington Post published Monday, Peterson said he remembered thinking that the gunshots were initially fireworks set off by “probably a few kids acting like idiots” and that everything that day happened “all so fast.

“How can they keep saying I did nothing?” he recalled saying to his girlfriend one morning after the shooting. “I’m getting on the radio to call in the shooting. I’m locking down the school. I’m clearing kids out of the courtyard. They have the video and the call logs. The evidence is sitting right there.”

Peterson said in the minds of the public, you are either a “hero or a coward, and that’s it.”

“I’ve cut that day up a thousand ways with a million different what-if scenarios, but the bottom line is I was there to protect, and I lost 17,” he added. – READ MORE

