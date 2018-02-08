Disgraced Former AG Eric Holder Claims ‘Any One of My Kids Would Make a Better President than Donald Trump’ (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday, former Attorney General Eric Holder said President Trump is “doing long-term harm” to the intelligence community, adding there will be an impact long after he is gone. When asked by the host if he would make a better president, Holder responded his kids would make a better president than Donald Trump.

“The real problem here is the president,” Holder said. “The president going after named career people. The president saying things about the integrity of those two institutions, the Justice Department, the FBI. No other president has ever said those kinds of things, conducted himself in that and he’s doing long-term harm to the reliability and integrity of the Justice Department and to the FBI. Long after he’s gone, we will see the impact of these attacks.”

“Would you make a better president? How is that? Pretty good the way I snuck that in there, right?” Maddow asked. – READ MORE

Former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. said Wednesday he’s considering making a run for president.

“I think I’ll make a decision by the end of the year about whether or not there’s another chapter,” Mr. Holder said at a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor.

Mr. Holder is currently fundraising and flexing his political muscles by running former President Barack Obama’s chief political operation, the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, to try to put their party in better shape ahead of the redrawing of political maps after the 2020 census.

Asked if those were a prelude to running for office, he said “We’ll see.” Pressed again on whether that meant a presidential bid, he again said, “We’ll see.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump certainly raised a few eyebrows when, during a brief interview with The New York Times, he claimed that he had “the absolute right” to do whatever he wanted to with the DOJ, as IJR previously reported:

“I have absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department. But for purposes of hopefully thinking I’m going to be treated fairly, I’ve stayed uninvolved with this particular matter.”

Former Attorney General Eric Holder has commented on the claim:

Wrong/dangerous. Trump doesn’t have absolute rights with DOJ. But women and men there have ABSOLUTE duty to follow Constitution and rule of law – not a man. Career DOJ people have ABSOLUTE right to defy illegal orders. And they will. I know them. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) December 29, 2017

But people didn’t miss the irony in Holder’s statement either:

Wrong/dangerous: AG &Obama cover up Fast& Furious. ABSOLUTE guilty is AG held in Contempt Of Congress. ILLEGAL= AG &POTUS letting Hezbollah go free in order 2 arm Iran w/nukes. Wondering if F&F ties 2 IRAN deal, & if terrorists R buying U dinner on NewYearsEve bcause U know them — Dennis Michael Lynch (@realDennisLynch) December 29, 2017

– READ MORE

