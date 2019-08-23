Disgraced FBI Boss Andrew McCabe Hired by MSM

CNN on Friday said it has hired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as a contributor, drawing swift backlash from conservatives.

McCabe, 51, was fired from the FBI last year after an internal agency office that handles disciplinary matters received a recommendation from Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz, who was investigating the Clinton email probe, that McCabe was not forthcoming during his review, which included an investigation into a decision he made in 2016 to allow FBI officials to speak with reporters about an investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

He has made regular media appearances, mostly on CNN and MSNBC, since his dismissal. In February, he published a book that was highly critical of President Trump.

Earlier this month McCabe sued the Justice Department and FBI over his termination, arguing that his firing was a politically motivated move stemming from Trump’s attacks against him and other Justice officials. READ MORE: