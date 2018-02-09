Disgraced FBI Agent Lisa Page Also Trashed Pro-Lifers: ‘I Truly Hate These People’

Disgraced former FBI lawyer Lisa Page not only has a strong distaste for President Trump, but also pro-lifers.

According to LifeNews, on page 13 of the Interim Report by Sen. Ron Johnson titled “The Clinton Email Scandal And The FBI’S Investigation Of It,” released yesterday, there is an “exchange between FBI senior lawyer Peter Strzok, Page’s co-adulterer, and her about pro-life Americans.”

Simply put, Page not only dislikes the pro-life movement but “truly hate[s] these people,” making it personal.

“The media are not reporting on this at all,” noted LifeNews. “Most of the big media reporters and commentators are decidedly in the pro-abortion camp, and at least some of them share Page’s hatred for pro-life Americans. Two, it would not make their side look good to report it.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who led the Trump and Clinton investigations said he needed to wrap up the Clinton probe after it became clear it was a Trump-Clinton race; joked he’d throw his son out on the street for supporting Ted Cruz; and said the government should stop pro-life demonstrators by taking away their permit under false circumstances.

His mistress, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, mocked an ethics presentation and implied that the FBI was also racist and put “idiots” in charge if they were “white males.”

The comments come from 500 pages of texts released Wednesday by Senate investigators.

On May 2, 2016, Page wrote “Holy shit Cruz just dropped out of the race. It’s going to be a Clinton Trump race. Unbelievable.”

Strzok replied, “Now the pressure really starts to finish MYE.” MYE stands for Mid-Year Exam, a code name for the Clinton probe.

On May 10, 2016, Strzok says he “talked to [redacted]. Banner evening. Concluded by saying I cannot overstate to you the sense of urgency about wanting to logically and effectively conclude this investigation.” – READ MORE