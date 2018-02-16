Disgraced Debbie Wasserman-Schultz urges Florida shooting vigil attendees to hold elected officials accountable

Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, D-Fla., urged those present at a vigil honoring victims of a mass shooting at a high school in her home state on Wednesday to hold elected officials responsible.

“We must hold other people’s elected officials accountable. We must make sure that they hear us,” she said at the vigil Thursday evening.

“We will help lead you to help other communities elect people who will do the right thing, who will make sure no one’s families ever have to go through this again,” she added.

“No more guns” chant breaks out at #Parkland school shooting vigil. pic.twitter.com/gTbdlpIC0i — Adam Kuperstein (@Adam4NY) February 16, 2018

At one point, the crowd chanted “no more guns” during the vigil, according to reports. – READ MORE

