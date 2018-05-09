Disgraced Comey “Missing” Other Disgraced FBI Officials on One-Year Anniversary of his Firing

Former FBI director James Comey said that he is missing his former colleagues on Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of his controversial firing by President Trump.

“Missing the people of the FBI today,” Comey tweeted. “Thank you for your commitment to truth and for all the good you do for this country.

Missing the people of the FBI today. Thank you for your commitment to truth and for all the good you do for this country. pic.twitter.com/pMM6y3qQFT — James Comey (@Comey) May 9, 2018

Much of Comey’s inner circle has either been fired from the FBI, forced to retire or stripped from their positions since Comey departed the bureau.

Comey, who released a memoir last month, has become a frequent critic of Trump and his administration.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said last month firing Comey will go down as one of Trump’s “greatest achievements.”

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1