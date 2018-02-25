Disgraced Broward County Sheriff Says He Will Not Resign (VIDEO)

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Sunday he will not resign from his position despite criticism over his department’s handling of the Florida school shooting and red flags raised prior to the incident about the suspect.

During a half-hour interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Israel pushed back against criticism that his department did not adequately respond to the shooting or appropriately follow up on prior tips about the alleged shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz.

“Of course I won’t resign,” Israel said on “State of the Union.”

Tapper specifically asked the sheriff about a letter written by Florida state Rep. Bill Hager (R) to Gov. Rick Scott (R) arguing Israel should resign following the school shooting that left 17 people dead when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. – READ MORE

