DISCRIMINATION: Students Denied Recognition Of Conservative Club On Campus

Student government leaders at an Iowa college refused to recognize students’ campus chapter of pro free-market nonprofit Turning Point USA, ironically claiming the conservative organization is “discriminatory” — and, of course, “hateful, sexist, [and] racist.”

Students who claim they meticulously followed Cornell College’s Student Senate guidelines to receive recognition of the chapter were met with overwhelming rejection.

“We followed the whole process,” Adam Tvedt, one of the students advocating for the Turning Point chapter, told The College Fix. “We met all of their requirements, we went to the student senate meetings, we were questioned over and over and over.”

​“It’s as if they were making it up as they went along,” Tvedt said of student senate members.

The student government leaders cited Turning Points’ alleged discriminatory practices and “hateful, sexist, racist” speakers and programs as part of their rationale for voting to “overwhelmingly” deny the conservative students’ request. – READ MORE

