True Pundit

Security

Disaster in Branson: Six Tourists Reported Dead After Duck Boat Capsizes From 60+ mph Winds; Dozens Remain In Water

Posted on by
Share:

“BREAKING Wind causes multiple tourist boats to capsize on Table Rock Lake near Branson, MO. At least 6 fatalities reported. Evolving incident.” — Gary Oldman

Six tourists are reportedly dead in the water near Branson, MO. Others remain in the water.

The incident happened Thursday night around 7 p.m. as a severe line of thunderstorms rolled through that area. The Southern Stone County Fire Department is one of many emergency agencies on the scene. It reports the boat had several people on board.

Officials with the Taney County Ambulance District confirms to KY3 News it is transporting some patients to the hospital. It says the commander declared a “Level 2 MCI, or mass casualty Incident,” meaning there are between 10 and 30 people involved.

Crews have set up a staging area near the Showboat Branson Belle. However, we can confirm the incident has nothing to do with the Belle. Firefighters ask you to stay away from State Park Marina, the Branson Belle, Boat Dock Road, Highway 176 in the block of 7600 Cougar Trail Road, and Orchard Lane.

This story is developing.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Stone County sheriff reports 11 dead, 7 injured after Ride the Ducks boat capsizes on Table Rock Lake
Stone County sheriff reports 11 dead, 7 injured after Ride the Ducks boat capsizes on Table Rock Lake

It appears that five aboard the boat are unaccounted for at this time.

www.ky3.com www.ky3.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: