Disaster in Branson: Six Tourists Reported Dead After Duck Boat Capsizes From 60+ mph Winds; Dozens Remain In Water

“BREAKING Wind causes multiple tourist boats to capsize on Table Rock Lake near Branson, MO. At least 6 fatalities reported. Evolving incident.” — Gary Oldman

Six tourists are reportedly dead in the water near Branson, MO. Others remain in the water.

The incident happened Thursday night around 7 p.m. as a severe line of thunderstorms rolled through that area. The Southern Stone County Fire Department is one of many emergency agencies on the scene. It reports the boat had several people on board.

Officials with the Taney County Ambulance District confirms to KY3 News it is transporting some patients to the hospital. It says the commander declared a “Level 2 MCI, or mass casualty Incident,” meaning there are between 10 and 30 people involved.

Crews have set up a staging area near the Showboat Branson Belle. However, we can confirm the incident has nothing to do with the Belle. Firefighters ask you to stay away from State Park Marina, the Branson Belle, Boat Dock Road, Highway 176 in the block of 7600 Cougar Trail Road, and Orchard Lane.

This story is developing.

UPDATE: Death Count up to 11 in Boat Capsized at Table Rock Lake -Some fatalities are confirmed children

-Sheriff Rader says 5-6 still missing

-Divers have called off search for tonight and will resume in the morning Latest details on Daybreak at 5 am https://t.co/CK29rsr1at — Lauren Barnas KOLR10 (@LaurenBarnas) July 20, 2018

#BreakingNews — 8 confirmed fatalities in the duck boat accident tonight on Table Rock Lake. An unknown number of people are missing. 7 people were taken to hospital.. "it's going to be a long night" says Stone Co. Sheriff. — Ethan Forhetz (@EthanForhetzTV) July 20, 2018

#BREAKING: At least 8 dead, 7 taken to hospital after duck boat capsized in Branson, MO @WFLA — Melissa Kilmartin (@ProducerMelissa) July 20, 2018

#BREAKING – Confirmed fatalities, Duck boat out of Branson capsized behind Branson Belle.. still some missing, sheriff says he assumes it’s related to storm.. 31 people on boat, including children. Boat still in water, divers searching for people. More to come Ozarks CW at 9 — Ethan Forhetz (@EthanForhetzTV) July 20, 2018

@AlBoeNEWS Branson Mo…Ducks Boat has capsized. 30 in water, 6 fatalities. — Dana Huber-Plummer (@danajoplum) July 20, 2018

Public service radio in #Branson indicating a “duck boat” capsized on Table Rock Lake. Passengers in the water. Airport recorded a 63 mph wind gust. Multiple agencies in response. #MOwx https://t.co/Lo96rp8SG1 — MemphisWeather.net (@memphisweather1) July 20, 2018

6 deaths after duck boat accident in Branson.@BransonMOFire @kmbc — Lara Moritz KMBC (@LaraMoritzKMBC) July 20, 2018

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Branson MO, Hollister MO, Kimberling City MO until 7:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/atlqI3IT0C — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) July 20, 2018

