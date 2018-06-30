Dirty: FBI Now Using Attorneys To Keep Congress in Dark About Peter Strzok (VIDEO)

It’s a troubling day in America when the most powerful law enforcement agency in the world shows no interest in being transparent with those who have been appointed to keep them accountable.

But that’s exactly what’s happening.

Following a more than 10 hour closed-door House Judiciary Committee hearing with embattled FBI agent Peter Strzok, committee chairman Bob Goodlatte said Strzok refused to answer many of the questions directed at him.

Worse still, it was FBI lawyers who directed Strzok not to answer.

.@RepGoodlatte on the hearing with embattled FBI agent Peter Strzok: "Unfortunately the FBI counsel in the room has instructed Mr. Strzok not to answer many, many questions." #TheStory https://t.co/QmCjKfMzrr pic.twitter.com/0EGBO71t6h — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 27, 2018

“Unfortunately, the FBI counsel in the room has instructed Mr. Strzok not to answer many, many questions,” Goodlatte told Fox News host Martha MacCallum.

“That’s going to be a serious problem moving forward so we will be raising questions with the FBI and with the Department of Justice about why it is that their counsel is instructing Mr. Strzok not to answer questions.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1