Director Terry Gilliam Says He’s ‘Tired’ Of White Men ‘Being Blamed For Everything That Is Wrong With The World’

Director and former “Monty Python” cast member Terry Gilliam is under fire now because he refused to kowtow to modern “woke” rules.

During an interview with The Independent, the “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” director insisted that “people work so hard to be offended now.” Gilliam enraged his interviewer by daring to suggest that people are responsible for their own decisions. Gilliam went so far as to claim that people today want to blame others for their lot in life. He used a character named Angelica (played by Joana Ribeiro) in his upcoming movie “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” who was promised to be made a star by a director (played by Adam Driver) when she was 15. He does not come through on his promise, and she becomes a model and escort.

“In the age of #MeToo, here’s a girl who takes responsibility for her state,” Gilliam said. “Whatever happened in this character’s life, she’s not accusing anybody. We’re living in a time where there’s always somebody responsible for your failures, and I don’t like this. I want people to take responsibility and not just constantly point a finger at somebody else, saying, ‘You’ve ruined my life.’”

Gilliam then said the #MeToo movement had become a “witch hunt.” While it might have nabbed people like Harvey Weinstein, it quickly devolved into a grievance movement that allowed women to destroy the reputations of men over exaggerated and contrived slights. – READ MORE