Director of taxpayer-funded museum: ‘I hope every single one of you pieces of s**t that votes Republican dies today’

The director of a Texas museum partially funded by taxpayer dollars appears to be in hot water over a message she posted to Facebook on Super Tuesday, KTXS-TV reported.

“I hope every single one of you pieces of s**t that votes Republican dies today,” Melonnie Hicks, executive director of the Pioneer City County Museum in Sweetwater, wrote, the station said.

After word spread about Hicks’ post and controversy erupted, KTXS said she issued an apology on Facebook: “I was really mad at Republicans for voting against health care since my options today are die or go into debt to see the doctor. It was gross which is I deleted it.”

KTAB-TV reported that both messages were posted on Hicks’ personal Facebook page — and that both have been deleted.

The station noted that Hicks hasn’t responded to its request for comment. – READ MORE

