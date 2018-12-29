Director Jaco Booyens: Unsecured Borders a Cash Cow to Child Sex Trade

Public Speaker And Film Director Jaco Booyens Told Breitbart News Last Week That An Unsecured Southern U.s. Border Emboldens Human Traffickers, Adding That Thirty Percent Of Children Smuggled Across The Border Are Sold Into Sex Slavery.

“These cartels — they understand it’s easier to sell a child over and over than a pound of cocaine or an illegal weapon,” said Booyens, whose sister was a victim of human trafficking and whose experience is captured in the film 8 Days.

Booyens told Breitbart News that the cartels are “sending kids across the border” by design.

“A southern border that’s open is the reason California is now the leading state in the United States for trafficking,” said Booyens, “Thirty percent of children that cross the border today will be sex slaves in the United States.”

Booyens added that an “undocumented” child is much easier for cartels and human traffickers to sell over and over again.

“Because nobody’s looking for that child,” said Booyens, “That child is a ghost — doesn’t exist.”

“So it’s a beautiful situation for traffickers — pimps — to say ‘okay, so, if you’re going to look for American kids, we’ll just bring them across the border, and we’ll sell these kids into the sex trade, underage, majority of them twelve-years-old.’”

Booyens said that the majority of these children are around the age of twelve, and are sent across the border with “rape kits in their backpacks.” – READ MORE