Dinesh D’Souza tears into ‘brown noser’ Preet Bharara

Recently pardoned conservative author Dinesh D’Souza is not holding back against the the man who locked him up, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara.

In a Saturday interview with WABC’s “Curtis and Cosby,” D’Souza called the former Obama attorney a “brown noser” and accused him of being less important than he makes himself out to be.

“He’s a minor water carrier. The ringleader would be Obama,” the conservative author said. “He’s ultimately the kind of thuggish enforcer that will do what his superiors want. At the end of the day, he’s not that powerful.”

In 2014, Bharara served as the U.S. attorney in the district where D’Souza was charged and pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud. – READ MORE

