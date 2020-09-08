Dinesh D’Souza says recent riots and political unrest could lead to ‘rise of citizen militias around the country’

Conservative filmmaker and scholar Dinesh D’Souza said Sunday that recent rioting and political division within the U.S. could lead to the “rise of citizen militias,” if societal tensions are not quickly de-escalated and diffused.

“The problem is that you respond through the lawful authorities, which is through the police; if things escalate beyond a certain point then you call in federal assistance. If things escalate beyond that point you call in the military,” he told Fox News during a phone interview. “Local governments and state governors are calling down the cops and licensing their own private gangs. If the cops won’t protect us, then you’re going to see the rise of citizen militias around the country.”

“I’m not advocating this,” he added. “I’m predicting it. It is a natural and inevitable response to the militarization of one side.”

D’Souza, whose new documentary film “Trump Card” is set to come out next month, claimed the escalation of division by the Democratic party has set off a chain reaction, which has caused cities to break down and inspired hardworking taxpayers to start new lives in more rural areas of the country.

"There's a great line from the movie Breaker Morant, 'When one side violates the rules of engagement you would expect the same type of conduct from the other,'" he explained. "This has to be stopped, otherwise you're going to see things just deteriorate. Cities will become uninhabitable. The cities are the center of western civilization. You have commerce and you have culture. The Democrats are making it such that it's difficult to have either one. That means technology, commerce, and culture will decamp and move out of the city, which means they'll become like ghost towns."

