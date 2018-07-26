DID LAS VEGAS PD RELEASE WRONG VIDEOS? Bodycam footage from Las Vegas Massacre shows police believed there were multiple shooters

More police body camera footage made public Wednesday shows officers directing concertgoers to safety and searching for what they thought were multiple shooters inside and outside a Las Vegas Strip hotel where a gunman opened fire in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. Eight more video recordings, totaling almost eight hours, were released by Las Vegas police under a court order in a public records lawsuit by media including The Associated Press.

Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds more wounded when Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino onto the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017.

One shows a team of police starting on the roof of the Mandalay Bay resort and working their way downstairs.

Another shows officers directing people to evacuate from beneath the main stage of the Route 91 Harvest Festival venue. Two men rush past, carrying an injured woman.

Another showed teams with assault rifles ushering people out of concrete flood-control channels.

As with previous records released in batches since May 2, the videos show tension, tenderness, chaos and heartbreak following the shooting outside the Mandalay Bay resort. They do not shed new light on a motive.

But the dialogue and mannerisms on the videos indicate witnesses as well as first responders believed there was more than one shooter.

