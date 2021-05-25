Did a House GOP Report Prove Dr. Fauci Lied to Congress?

On Wednesday evening, House Intelligence Committee Republicans issued a 21-page report that not only says they believe that the U.S. government engaged in “dangerous scientific research with China,” but also provides “overwhelming” evidence that COVID-19 escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) as early as October 2019.

According to the report, “significant circumstantial evidence raises serious concerns that the COVID-19 outbreak may have been a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

According to Just The News, which has reviewed the report, that evidence includes

“A U.S. State Department memo from January revealing that ‘several researchers at the Wuhan lab were sickened with COVID-19-like symptoms in fall 2019′”

Evidence of a shutdown or communications blackout in the facility between October 7, 2019, and October 24, 2019; warnings from U.S. diplomats in China that the Wuhan lab was “conducting dangerous research on coronaviruses without following necessary safety protocols, risking the accidental outbreak of a pandemic” as far back as 2017

A recent scientific study concluding that COVID-19 has “several characteristics that, when taken together, are not easily explained by a natural zoonotic origin hypothesis”

And China’s “history of viral leaks from its research labs, including one in 2004 in Beijing tied to an outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, an earlier coronavirus known as SARs.”

“Unfortunately, Beijing has hindered the conduct of a full, credible investigation,” the report says. “There is overwhelming circumstantial evidence, however, to support a lab leak as the origination of COVID-19, while there is no substantive evidence supporting the natural zoonosis hypothesis.”

The report also cites work funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases that “appeared to directly or indirectly involve controversial ‘gain of function’ research where coronaviruses were made ‘more infectious in humans.’” This confirms earlier reporting about Fauci’s connection to the lab—and suggests that Dr. Fauci lied to Congress when he denied that the NIH funded research at the controversial Wuhan Institute of Virology. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --