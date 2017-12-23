WHY? Dictionary.com Gets Political, Bashes VP Mike Pence

Politics has infested everything — TV sitcoms, award shows (even the ESPYs), NFL football, everything.

And now, websites that just help the spelling-impaired figure out how to spell a word have joined the ranks of the hyper-politicized.

When President Trump invited a slew of Republicans over to the White House on Wednesday to celebrate the passage of the GOP’s massive tax-cut bill, a select few made remarks to the crowd. Among them was Vice President Mike Pence, who praised Trump’s efforts to push the bill through a reluctant Congress.

Dictionary.com decided to jump into the fray.

The link defined “sycophant,” as “a self-seeking, servile flatterer; fawning parasite.”

– READ MORE

