WHY? Dictionary.com Gets Political, Bashes VP Mike Pence
Politics has infested everything — TV sitcoms, award shows (even the ESPYs), NFL football, everything.
And now, websites that just help the spelling-impaired figure out how to spell a word have joined the ranks of the hyper-politicized.
When President Trump invited a slew of Republicans over to the White House on Wednesday to celebrate the passage of the GOP’s massive tax-cut bill, a select few made remarks to the crowd. Among them was Vice President Mike Pence, who praised Trump’s efforts to push the bill through a reluctant Congress.
Dictionary.com decided to jump into the fray.
The link defined “sycophant,” as “a self-seeking, servile flatterer; fawning parasite.”
There's a word for a person who would praise someone every 12 seconds. https://t.co/FlY8TY3fJa#VP #Pence https://t.co/4KMEkV496m
— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) December 21, 2017
