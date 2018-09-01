Dick’s Waves White Flag: Will Begin Removing ‘Hunt Products’ from Certain Stores

Guns.come quoted Chief Executive Officer Ed Stack saying, “Later this quarter, we will remove virtually all of the hunt products from 10 Dick’s stores with the category with significant under performance and replace it with products and in-store experiences that are most relevant to our athletes in those markets.”

On August 29, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Dick’s sales were down last quarter and the chain admitted that their corporate gun control contributed to the slump.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported sales were hurt by "Dick's decision to tighten its policy on gun sales after 17 people were killed in a February shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school. The retailer halted sales of any firearms to people under age 21 at all of its 845 Dick's and Field & Stream stores, and stopped selling assault-style weapons at Field & Stream." Dick's also stopped selling "high capacity" magazines for commonly owned semiautomatic firearms.

Dick’s Sporting Goods reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly same-store sales and forecast further declines this year due to tighter controls on gun sales, sending its shares down 8 percent.

The company posted a 1.9 percent fall in same-store sales, bigger than the average estimate of a 0.62 percent drop, also blaming weak sales of Under Armour products at its stores.

Dick’s was one of the first retailers to stop selling assault rifles and high-capacity magazines as well as bar the sale of guns to people under age 21, following a massacre at a Florida high school in February.

The company had predicted that its hunting guns business would be pressurized due to the change in its gun sales policy but said the move also attracted more people to its stores.