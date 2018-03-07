Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walmart Face Ageism Lawsuits For Not Selling Guns To People Under 21

A man in Oregon filed lawsuits against Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart on Monday after both retailers refused to sell him a rifle because he was not 21 yet.

Tyler Watson, 20, filed suits against both retailers after they refused to sell him a rifle, since both companies increased the age required to purchase long guns from 18 to 21 in the wake of the recent Florida school shootings. The Associated Press reports:

Tyler Watson’s lawsuits filed against the retailers in two separate counties claim he faced age discrimination from Dick’s and Walmart, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The lawsuit is believed to be the first filed over the new gun policies enacted on Feb. 28.

The lawsuit claims a store owned by Dick’s Sporting Goods in Medford, Oregon, refused to sell Watson .22-caliber Ruger rifle on Feb. 24. The suit says Grants Pass Walmart in Oregon refused to sell him a gun on March 3. – READ MORE

