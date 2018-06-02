Dick’s Sporting Goods Implemented Several Pro-Gun Control Policies — Now It’s Hurting Their Bottom Line

In the aftermath of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, outdoor store Dick’s Sporting Goods has implemented several pro-gun control policies, including raising the age limit to buy rifles, hiring pro-gun control lobbyists, and destroying their stock of “assault weapons.”

In the months since then, multiple gun manufacturers have severed business ties with the company and many gun owners have said they will no longer do business with them.

Now Dick’s executives admit the pro-gun control moves have hurt their sales in their firearms and hunting categories.

“As expected, our firearms policy changes impacted our hunt business which saw an accelerated decline in an already challenged category,” Lee Belitsky, Chief Financial Officer, said in their first quarter earnings conference call.

Chief Executive Officer Edward Stack said the decline in sales was expected and they will continue to go through the challenge for the rest of the year.

“And the hunt business we expect, based on our firearm policy, it’s going to continue to be challenged through the balance of the year,” he said. – READ MORE

