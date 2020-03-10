Dick’s Sporting Goods Announces It Will Stop Selling Guns in 440 Stores

Hunters in some parts of the country will soon have to go to other stores to buy firearms after Dick’s Sporting Goods announced a sweeping change in more than half of its stores.

On Tuesday, the sporting goods retailer announced that it would “remove hunt from approximately 440 additional DICK’S Sporting Goods stores.” The step comes as the company released its fourth-quarter earnings, which showed its sales were up 5.3%, beating expectations.

After the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Dick’s announced that it would remove high capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase guns to 21.

It also said it would stop selling semi-automatic rifles in all of its Dick’s stores and its Field & Stream locations. – READ MORE

