Business
Dick’s Sporting Goods Added New Firearm Restrictions — Now Look What’s Happening to Their Sales
Dick’s Sporting Goods decided — for the second time — in early March to stop selling “assault-style” weapons, and now the move could be hurting the store’s bottom line.
“Some of those customers that buy firearms buy other things also,” Dick’s CEO Edward Stack recently told analysts, MarketWatch reported. “There are just going to be some people who just don’t shop us anymore for anything.”
Dick’s said it is down among comparable stores when it comes to hunting sales. The Pennsylvania-based brand is expecting that trend to continue.
Shares fell 2.5 percent in midday trading Tuesday when the company reported a comparable-store sales decline of 2 percent in its latest quarter. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
IJR - Independent Journal Review