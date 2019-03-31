Dick’s CEO Okay with Company’s $150 Million Loss over Gun Control Stance

Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack is okay with his company’s loss of $150 million because he believes the stance for gun control was worth it.

Bloomberg.com reports that Dick’s lost “about $150 million” after coming out for gun control, yet Stack continues to stand his ground. He addressed America’s gun policy, saying, “The system does not work. It’s important that when you know there’s something that’s not working, and it’s to the detriment of the public, you have to stand up.”

On February 28, 2018–two weeks after the attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School–Dick’s announced they would no longer sell “assault rifles” or “high capacity” magazines. They also raised their minimum purchase age for long guns to 21.

On April 17, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Dick’s would not be sending unsold “assault rifles” and “high capacity” magazines back to manufacturers. Rather, they would destroy them. – READ MORE