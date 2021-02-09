Dick Morris: Liz Cheney ‘Has A Snowball’s Chance In Hell’ At Getting Re-Elected

Former Clinton campaign adviser and popular political prognosticator Dick Morris recently said that Congresswoman Liz Cheney will lose her re-election campaign in 2022 in the GOP primary due to her decision to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Morris also said allowing Cheney to remain in Republican leadership shows how out of touch party’s leaders are with their base.

Dick Morris to Newsmax TV: Liz Cheney Is a ‘Gone Goose’: Rep. Liz Cheney is a “gone goose” in the 2022 primary election, former presidential adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax TV on Thursday… https://t.co/jwpuecZrFT pic.twitter.com/JBkL22ulvp — The Conservative Defender (@ConservativeUK4) February 4, 2021

“She has snowball’s chance in hell of getting reelected,” Morris recently told Newsmax.

“Her favorability is down to 13% and she loses the projected primary by 3-1 or 4-1,” Morris said. “Wyoming went 70% for Trump.”- READ MORE

