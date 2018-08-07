Dianne Feinstein Was Warned About Chinese Bribes and Infiltration in 1990s — When She Hired Her Chinese Driver Spy

New details were released this week on how California Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein had a Communist Chinese spy by her side for nearly 20 years.

Feinstein reportedly ‘found out’ that her staffer was a Chinese spy in 2013–while she was the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

That’s right–the CHAIRMAN of the Senate Intel Committee had a Chinese spy working for her for 20 years and she supposedly didn’t know.

Another strange coincidence? Feinstein’s 3rd husband whom she married in 1980, Richard Blum is DEEPLY and PERSONALLY connected to China as a prominent investor.

Feinstein traveled to China several times with her husband and even bragged to an LA Times reporter about being the first foreigner to visit mass murderer, Mao Tse-tung’s old residence where he died.

The Chinese spy mysteriously appeared on the scene in 1993 just ONE YEAR after Feinstein was elected to the Senate in 1992. Coincidence? We think not.

Feinstein’s husbands investments in China have dogged the Senator for decades.

In fact, federal investigators detected that the Chinese government was trying to win favors with Feinstein–the FBI warned Dianne Feinstein in the mid-90’s that China was trying to improperly influence her through illegal campaign contributions, reported the LA Times.– READ MORE

President Trump asked late Friday if Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., will be investigating herself after details surfaced that Chinese intelligence officials had once recruited a staff member at her local office to report back to them on local politics.

“Dianne is the person leading our Nation on “Collusion” with Russia (only done by Dems). Will she now investigate herself?” Trump tweeted.

…Dianne is the person leading our Nation on “Collusion” with Russia (only done by Dems). Will she now investigate herself? https://t.co/OG6l04bBwg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

The details about the Feinstein staffer were first revealed in a Politico report last week about the West Coast becoming a growing target for foreign intelligence agencies.- READ MORE

