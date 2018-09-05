Dianne Feinstein: More People Will Die in Mass Shootings if Brett Kavanaugh Gets Confirmed (VIDEO)

During Day One Of Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation Hearings, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-ca) Accused Him Of Being Beyond “pro-gun” And Suggested More People Will Die In Mass Shootings If He Is Confirmed.

ABC News tweeted video of Feinstein addressing Kavanaugh, saying, “The president that nominated you has said, ‘I will nominate someone… pro-gun.’ We believe what he said.”

Sen. Feinstein recalls era before Roe v. Wade at Kavanaugh hearing: "I saw what happened to young women who became pregnant." "The president that nominated you has said, 'I will nominate someone who is anti-choice and pro-gun.' We believe what he said." https://t.co/iLPlbFnv5v pic.twitter.com/FFDh68gtX0 — ABC News (@ABC) September 4, 2018

Feinstein added, “It’s pretty clear that your views go way beyond simply being ‘pro-gun.’” Huff Post then noted that Feinstein suggested a confirmation of Kavanaugh will mark an end to “assault weapons” bans, as she claimed he would hold AR-15 and similar rifles as constitutionally protected.

.@SenFeinstein: “If the Supreme Court were to adopt your reasoning I fear the number of victims would continue to grow and citizens would be rendered powerless in enacting sensible gun laws.” pic.twitter.com/gj08RtJVM2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 4, 2018

She also intimated there would be more school shootings if Kavanaugh were confirmed, chiefly because of the continued legality of “assault weapons.” Feinstein claimed there have been 273 school shootings since the heinous December 14, 2012, shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, and that such shootings would actually grow with Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court of the United States. – READ MORE

Chaos gripped the opening moments of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing Tuesday, as Democratic senators attempted to delay proceedings while protestors heckled Republican lawmakers.

As GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, gave his opening statement, Democrats urged the panel to adjourn and delay the hearing, in view of the release of 42,000 documents relating to Kavanaugh’s prior service in the executive branch on Monday night.

“We cannot possibly move forward, Mr. Chairman,” Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California said, arguing that the hearing should be delayed until those records were reviewed.

.@SenKamalaHarris: The committee received just last night, less than 15 hours ago, 42 THOUSAND pages of documents that we have not had an opportunity to review or read or analyze.

GRASSLEY: You are out of order

HARRIS: We cannot possibly move forward with this hearing. pic.twitter.com/b8VPCqarbv — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) September 4, 2018

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse argued the hearing should be deferred while the committee attempts to determine whether the Trump administration validly asserted executive privilege over certain documents Kavanaugh produced in the Bush White House. Grassley was informed by President George W. Bush’s presidential records representative Friday night that approximately 30,000 documents Kavanaugh generated as a White House lawyer would not be released given their supposed sensitivities. – READ MORE