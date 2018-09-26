Dianne Feinstein: ‘I Have No Way of Knowing’ if Ford Will Testify Thursday

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-ca) Said Tuesday She Does Not Know If California Psychology Professor Christine Blasey Ford — Who Recently Brought Forth An Allegation Of Sexual Misconduct Against Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh — Will Testify Thursday.

Asked whether she expects Ford to testify before the Senate Judicial Committee Thursday if outside counsel is slated to ask the accuser questions, Feinstein replied “I have no way of knowing” if she will show up.

NEW: Sen. Feinstein, D-Ca, just told me "I have no way of knowing" if Dr. Ford is actually going to show up to Kavanaugh hearing Thursday – if outside counsel is asking the questions — Peter Doocy (@pdoocy) September 25, 2018

In a letter sent to Chairman Grassley Monday evening, Ford's attorneys criticized the panel's hiring of an "experienced sex crimes prosecutor" to partake in the testimony, suggesting the professor may renege on the agreement to appear.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote Friday on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The committee vote is being set for the day after Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are to testify about her allegation he sexually assaulted her when they were teens. That public hearing is set for Thursday.

The committee scheduled the vote as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he was moving forward with Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Kavanaugh has denied Ford's claim and that of another woman who has come forward with an allegation from his time at Yale.