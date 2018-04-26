Politics Technology
Diamond and Silk: Facebook’s no-show at committee hearing ‘proves that they’re guilty’
Internet superstars Diamond and Silk said Thursday that Facebook’s decision not to show up at today’s hearing proves that the company purposefully censored them because they support President Trump.
Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson will testify at the House Judiciary Committee hearing on how social media sites filter content. Facebook, Google and Twitter were all invited, but aren’t expected to attend.
The two sisters say Facebook shut down their Facebook page for months without explanation, and said the company’s unwillingness to appear at the hearing speaks volumes.
“It’s really sad that they try to dismiss our concerns as if we’re just some piece of whatever,” Diamond said. “But the mere fact that they can’t face us proves that they’re guilty.” – READ MORE
