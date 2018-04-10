Border Patrol breaks ground on Trump’s wall: ‘This project is underway’

The Department of Homeland Security marked the official start of construction on President Trump’s promised border wall Monday at a groundbreaking ceremony less than 10 miles west of El Paso, Texas.

“The president has started his project,” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron E. Hull told reporters during a press conference at the border in Santa Teresa, N.M. “This project is underway. This is the beginning, in this sector, of the president’s border wall.”

The 20-mile Santa Teresa project will replace three-foot-tall posts and a taller mesh fence with 18- to 30-foot walls made primarily of concrete.

The wall’s steel structure will stretch six feet under ground and be fastened into two feet of concrete beneath. The portion of the wall that is above ground and visible will have a five-foot plate at the top that will deter people from scaling it. – READ MORE

