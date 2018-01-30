DHS tightens screening for refugees coming to the US

The U.S. refugee program will enhance screening procedures by which foreigners from high-risk countries are admitted, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen announced Monday. The agency will also set a minimum security standard for countries in order to share counterterrorism data.

“We will be rolling out new security measures for applicants from high-risk countries, which will seek to prevent the program from being exploited by terrorists, criminals and fraudsters. These changes will not only improve security, but importantly, they will help us better assist legitimate refugees fleeing persecution,” Nielsen said at a Wilson Center and Aspen Institute event in Washington, D.C.

Nielsen said DHS consulted with the State Department and intelligence community on enhancing the program after President Trump ordered a review upon taking office last year.

The trio of federal groups also created a first-of-its-kind global baseline that all foreign countries must meet before sharing counterterrorism data. – READ MORE

A man accused of violently assaulting an elderly volunteer worker with a machete outside a homeless shelter in Vermont earlier this month is the son of a Somali refugee, the Department of Homeland Security told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Abukar Ibrahim, a 32-year-old immigrant, assaulted 73-year-old Meals on Wheels volunteer Johanne LaGrange with a machete outside Harbor Place in Burlington, Vt., in early January after vandalizing vehicles and threatening other individuals nearby. Ibrahim “willfully, deliberately and with premeditation, and with intent to kill” assaulted his victim, Shelburne News reported, citing charges detailed in the court records.

He then barricaded himself in a room for hours, reportedly threatening to slit the throats of the responding police officers. Ibrahim, who ultimately surrendered to authorities, has pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempted first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence. A local court judge has ordered that Ibrahim’s sanity be evaluated.

“DHS can confirm that Abukar Ibrahim is a foreign-born naturalized United States citizen who initially entered the United States as the derivative child of a Somali refugee,” a DHS spokesperson told TheDCNF, “This underscores the importance of enhancing the screening of individuals seeking admission to the U.S. as refugees to improve the safety and security of the American people.” – READ MORE