DHS Secretary Accused of Leaking Deportation Plans Has History of Donating Exclusively to Democrats

Acting Department of Homeland Secretary (DHS) Kevin McAleenan continues to face questions about department leaks after new report shows he donated exclusively to Democrats.

As IJR previously reported, McAleenan has been accused by several DHS employees of leaking the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) plans for executing President Donald Trump’s order to deport illegal immigrants.

(…)

In an op-ed, Judd elaborated on this skepticism of McAleenan by highlighting that he has never donated to a Republican in his life, despite several donations to Democrats.

“By definition, Kevin McAleenan should be considered anti-Trump,” Judd wrote.

According to the Washington Examiner, McAleenan contributed a total of $3,000 to Democratic officials over 11 separate donations to then-candidate Barack Obama between 2007 and 2008. He also cut large checks to the Democratic National Committee and then-candidate Hillary Clinton, as well. – READ MORE