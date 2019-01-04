DHS Sec Nielsen Slams Dems for Not Listening to the Truth on the Border Crisis During WH Meeting

After meeting with President Donald Trump and top Democratic leaders on Wednesday at the White House, Department of Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen blasted Democrats for not listening to her about the crisis going on at the U.S.-Mexico border.

As the president pushes for $5 billion in border wall funding, a proposal Democrats aren’t keen on, top Democrats are seeking to propose a shutdown-halting bill that would fund most of the government through September and provide another month to negotiate wall funding, as IJR News reported.

I am disappointed that Dems did not want to hear from @DHSgov about the security & humanitarian crisis we are facing at the border. They didn’t want to hear about criminal aliens, drug smugglers, smuggled & abused children or violent caravans trying to breach the border wall. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) January 3, 2019

Nielsen wrote on Twitter following the meeting on Wednesday that she’s “disappointed” in the Democrats for not listening to the DHS about the “security & humanitarian crisis we are facing at the border,” adding that the top Democratic leaders “didn’t want to hear about criminal aliens, drug smugglers, smuggled & abused children or violent caravans trying to breach the border wall.” – READ MORE