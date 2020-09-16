DHS Has ‘Overwhelming’ Intel That Portland Violence ‘Organized’ By ‘Violent Antifa Anarchists,’ Leaked Email Says

A leaked email from a former top official at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says that the department has “overwhelming intelligence” that the extremist violence in Portland was “organized” by individuals with an ideology categorized as “Violent Antifa Anarchist Inspired” (VAAI).

CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge tweeted out a letter that she obtained that was written by Brian Murphy, former Acting Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis at DHS, that said in July that the violence in Portland had reached a level that officials could no longer state that the violence was “opportunistic” but that it was “organized.”

Murphy stated in the email that the individuals who were attacking the federal facilities in the city did so “based on those ideologies.”

“We have overwhelming intelligence regarding the ideologies driving individuals towards violence and why the violence has continued,” Murphy continued. “A core set of threat actors are organized, show up night after night, share common TTPs and drawing on like minded individuals to their cause.” – READ MORE

