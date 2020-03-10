DHS chief reveals that over 700 miles of border wall has either been built or soon will be

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Acting Secretary Chad Wolf just revealed in a new interview that despite efforts from the Left to stop President Donald Trump from building his border wall, over 700 miles of it has either been built or is currently being constructed.

Wolf told Breitbart News that Trump followed the promise he made during his campaign to divide his new border wall into three sections: wall that is already built, wall that is under construction, and wall that is on the way. The latest wall that is being constructed will eventually cover seven hundred miles of the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

“We are building the border wall system on the southwest border,” Wolf explained. “So, we have 126 new miles in the ground today, we have over 200 under construction, and another 400 in the pre-construction phase. So, this is new infrastructure, new capability on the southwest border that our border patrol agents have never had before, and it’s under this administration that we are building new wall systems along the southwest border.”

Though the border wall was one of Trump’s main campaign promises, Wolf went on to say that it is far from the only thing the current president’s administration is doing to combat illegal immigration. – READ MORE

