DHS boss threatens ‘caravan’ border-crossers with prosecution, detention, deportation

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Monday warned the “caravan” of Central American migrants arriving at the southern U.S. border that they could face prosecution, detention and deportation, as President Trump called on the agency to block the group.

Nielsen outlined immigration law in her statement, warning those attempting to enter illegally.

“If members of the ‘caravan’ enter the country illegally, they will be referred for prosecution for illegal entry in accordance with existing law,” Nielsen said. “For those seeking asylum, all individuals may be detained while their claims are adjudicated efficiently and expeditiously, and those found not to have a claim will be promptly removed from the United States.”

DHS and the Justice Department have developed a “partnership” to “ensure that all cases and claims are adjudicated properly.” Nielsen said that included sending U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services asylum officers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement attorneys, and Justice Department immigration judges and prosecutors to the U.S.-Mexico border.

“If you enter the United States illegally, let me be clear: you have broken the law. And we will enforce the law through prosecution of illegal border crossers,” Nielsen said.

Earlier Monday, Trump tweeted that he had “instructed” Nielsen not to allow “large caravans of people” into the U.S., calling the situation a “disgrace.” – READ MORE

