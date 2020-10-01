DHS: Border Wall Going Up At 10 Miles Per Week, ‘Faster Than Ever Before’

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) put out a statement updating America on the construction of the border wall, reporting it is being built at about “10 miles per week.”

The statement, issued Tuesday, claims the Trump administration “is building (a) new wall and doing so faster than ever before.”

“Now construction is moving at a rate of approximately 10 miles per week, setting the administration up to complete its year-end goal with time to spare,” it reads.

That year-end goal constitutes a 450-mile section at “some of the highest-trafficking and therefore most critical sectors of the southern border for illegal crossings and apprehensions.”

The department also notes that 341 new miles have been completed, while another 240 are under construction with an additional 157 miles entering the pre-construction phase. – READ MORE

