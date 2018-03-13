DeVos: We’re Investigating An Obama-Era Rule That Might Have Let Florida Shooter Off The Hook

Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says her agency is looking into an Obama-era agreement, inked between the Administration and Broward County law enforcement officials, that may have prevented police from getting involved in the Parkland, Florida shooter’s life well before he considered committing mass murder.

The PROMISE agreement was designed with good intentions: it enabled schools to handle incidents, including bullying, assault, drug use, and other misdemeanor violations of the law within the institution, rather than referring students to law enforcement and entangling them in the criminal justice system at a young age.

The program “ceased school-based arrests,” the Daily Caller reports, and “reduce[d] exclusionary disciplinary practices while implementing prevention and intervention programs for children and youth who are neglected, delinquent or at-risk.” – READ MORE

