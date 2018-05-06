Politics
Devin Nunes tweets ‘send in the G-men’ after John Kerry’s reported shadowy attempt to save Iran Deal
As we told you yesterday, former Secretary of State John Kerry has reportedly been involving himself in secret negotiations with leaders of Iran and France in an attempt to salvage Barack Obama’s Iran Deal legacy. Many have said this is a clear violation of the Logan Act, and after the news broke, House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, tweeted this from his personal account:
OMG! Logan Act violations!! Send in the G Men… https://t.co/FA1dydJGQb
— Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) May 4, 2018
According to the Washington Examiner, “the Logan Act is a more than 200-year-old law under which no one has ever been prosecuted.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
UH OH! Devin Nunes tweets 'send in the G-men' after John Kerry's reported shadowy attempt to save Iran Deal
twitchy.com