Devin Nunes: ‘Time to eliminate redactions’

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes says it is “time to eliminate redactions,” less than a day after the Justice Department released top-secret documents related to the surveillance warrants used to spy on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

The bold statement was made Sunday in conjunction with jabs at the media and Democrats for going on “wild rants,” as Nunes shared an opinion piece written by the Washington Examiner’sByron York, making the case that those highly redacted 400-plus pages on the 2016 application for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant taken out on Page, in addition to three renewal applications, shows that the House Intelligence Committee memo on alleged FISA abuse released earlier this year was “overwhelmingly accurate.”

Nunes has expressed frustration with redactions in the past. The report the House Intelligence Committee released earlier this year on Russian interference in the 2016 election contained “page after page” of redactions,” Nunes lamented last week on Fox News. Without those blackouts, made at the behest of the U.S. intelligence community, Nunes claimed special counsel Robert Mueller’s recent indictment of 12 Russian officials on charges of hacking Democrats’ computers during the 2016 campaign would look “ridiculous” because it left out Republicans who were also targeted. – READ MORE

House Intelligence Committee Chairman joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss Mueller’s junk indictments on Friday.

Rep. Nunes told Maria Bartiromo every bit of the Mueller Special Counsel indictments were already published by the House Intelligence Committee in April.

Rep. Nunes told Maria Bartiromo Mueller and Rosenstein left out the fact that the Russians also targeted the Republican Party in their report- READ MORE

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., has scored a victory in his effort to uncover information about the FBI’s use of an informant who sought out suspicious ties between President Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russians.

While classified documents about that informant — Stefan Halper, an American academic — had originally been shared only with members of an exclusive group of congressional leaders, Nunes had pushed for expanded access to all members of the House and Senate Intelligence panels.

A letter sent Thursday by the Democratic members of the “Gang of Eight” reveals that those records have now been shared more broadly.

Addressed to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, the Democrats say his decision to allow all members of the House and Senate intelligence committees access to the documents pose a national security risk.

“While we understand the need for congressional oversight, this action — which we understand was taken at your direction — contravenes your representation to us and our colleagues that this information would not be shared outside that group,” the letter says. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1