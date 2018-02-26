Devin Nunes Tells Fox News the ‘Whole Russia Fiasco’ Shows That the ‘Media Is Dead’ (VIDEO)

.@DevinNunes: "The one thing that's clear in this whole Russia fiasco is that the media is dead." https://t.co/tt9RB2bgAS pic.twitter.com/pBGhx3AGd3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 25, 2018

“The one thing that’s clear in this whole Russia fiasco is that the media’s dead,” Nunes said, adding that he wanted to “apologize to you guys that are in the media.”

He continued, “The media in this country, the fair and balanced media is for the most part — I mean 90 percent of them are hard left. They rely on clicks to make a living. So when they attack people like me, it actually means that I’m over the target, and I’m getting to them because they have to attack me in order, number one, to please their masters, their billionaire masters, and number two, they also have to do it because they’re in on this.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *