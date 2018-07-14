Devin Nunes scores victory, access to FBI informant docs expanded

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., has scored a victory in his effort to uncover information about the FBI’s use of an informant who sought out suspicious ties between President Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russians.

While classified documents about that informant — Stefan Halper, an American academic — had originally been shared only with members of an exclusive group of congressional leaders, Nunes had pushed for expanded access to all members of the House and Senate Intelligence panels.

A letter sent Thursday by the Democratic members of the “Gang of Eight” reveals that those records have now been shared more broadly.

Addressed to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, the Democrats say his decision to allow all members of the House and Senate intelligence committees access to the documents pose a national security risk.

“While we understand the need for congressional oversight, this action — which we understand was taken at your direction — contravenes your representation to us and our colleagues that this information would not be shared outside that group,” the letter says. – READ MORE

House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said he believes the warrant used to spy on a member of the 2016 Trump campaign was “100 percent fraudulent” and called on President Trump to declassify all related information for the American public to see whether there was an effort to frame then-candidate Trump.

Speaking about the alleged use of an informant to spy on Trump’s campaign during the Russia investigation, Nunes told Fox Nunes on Saturday “what could be even worse is if there were informants that were being run into [the] Trump campaign and their associates” before July 31 — the known start of inquiry.

While Nunes, in his capacity as intelligence chairman, has sought information related to the genesis of the investigation, and recently has referred dozens of names to his counterparts in the Judiciary and Oversight Committees to use their task force to expand the inquiry, the Justice Department has been resistant to fulfill all his demands. – READ MORE

