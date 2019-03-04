Devin Nunes: Michael Cohen ‘Totally Debunked’ The Steele Dossier In Congressional Testimony

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen “totally debunked” the infamous Steele dossier in his congressional testimony last week, GOP California Rep. Devin Nunes claimed in an interview on Sunday.

“It was totally debunked this week, and it will be totally debunked next week,” Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said of the dossier in a Fox “Sunday Morning Futures” interview.

Cohen was interviewed in private by the House Intelligence panel last Thursday and will appear for a second round of questioning on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, Cohen dealt a severe blow to the Democrat-funded dossier by disputing, under oath, one of the document’s key claims.

In the 35-page report, former British spy Christopher Steele claimed that Cohen visited Prague in August 2016 to meet with Kremlin officials as part of a conspiracy to release emails hacked from Democrats in order to influence the 2016 campaign.

Cohen shot down the allegation at the hearing.

“I’ve never been to Prague…I’ve never been to Czech Republic,” he said.

Cohen also testified that he saw no evidence that Donald Trump colluded with Russians.

“Cohen was great for Republicans, he was great for Donald Trump because we now know that the dossier was total bunk, there was no truth to it, and we know that because of the Cohen has testified now publicly that he wasn’t in Prague, and there was no truth to anything in the dossier,” Nunes told Fox’s Maria Bartiromo.

“No collusion, my conspiracy, no obstruction.”

Cohen also poured cold water on the dossier’s salacious allegation that the Russian government is blackmailing President Trump with a video tape of him with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel room in 2013.

“I have no reason to believe a tape exists,” Cohen testified on Wednesday.

Cohen, who will begin serving a three-year prison term on May 6, will appear for a second closed-door interview with the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday. He testified before the committee on Thursday, and appeared behind closed doors for a session with the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence last Tuesday.

Nunes said that House Democrats want to keep Cohen’s testimony private in order to prevent the public from seeing Cohen debunk the collusion narrative.

“This is why they don’t want him outside. They want him behind closed doors so that we can’t talk about the testimony,” Nunes said.

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation